Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,879. The firm has a market cap of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $4,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

