Analysts Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

