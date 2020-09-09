Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 89.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 689,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLKP opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $707.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

