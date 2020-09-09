Analysts Issue Forecasts for Norbord Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.03.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$43.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.67. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$47.88. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 388.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 572.18%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.