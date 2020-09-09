Analyzing SC Health (NYSE:SBE) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and SC Health (NYSE:SBE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SC Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.10 $6.23 million $0.50 12.10 SC Health N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than SC Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SC Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 SC Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of SC Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and SC Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31% SC Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats SC Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SC Health Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

