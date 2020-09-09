Analyzing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Uniti Group (NYSE:UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.66 $10.58 million $2.08 4.34 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 1.99 $126.31 million $1.76 5.02

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Uniti Group and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 3 1 1 2.33 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -65.51% -0.60% -14.04% TPG RE Finance Trust -38.46% -4.43% -1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Uniti Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

