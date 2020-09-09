ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

