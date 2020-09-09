Anthony Wamsteker Sells 531,432 Shares of Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) Stock

Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) insider Anthony Wamsteker sold 531,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total transaction of A$164,743.92 ($117,674.23).

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Powerwrap

Powerwrap Limited provides wealth management platform for financial advisers and brokers to administer, manage, and report the investment portfolios of their clients in Australia. The company offers Powerwrap Investment Account, a registered managed investment scheme, which provides access to a range of managed funds, separately managed accounts, ASX, and international listed equities and term deposits in a single consolidated account; Private Wealth Account for advisers and brokers; Superannuation Account for planning retirement investment options; and Pension Account that allows to convert superannuation savings into a flexible income stream.

