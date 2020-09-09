APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 89,974 Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,193,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.35.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.65.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

