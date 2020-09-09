APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 32,100 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,844,000 after purchasing an additional 222,874 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 936,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

