APG Asset Management N.V. Has $27.70 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,327 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Metlife worth $27,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.