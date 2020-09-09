APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,600 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

FLT opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.52. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

