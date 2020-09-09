Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $794,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

