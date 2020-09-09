Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,968. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,835.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

