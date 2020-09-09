Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.29

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.29 and traded as high as $52.53. Aqua America shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 2,330,300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua America stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

