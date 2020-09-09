Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

ARCE traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 15,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -159.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 39.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 149.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 241,075 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

