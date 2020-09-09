Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -176.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,719,000 after buying an additional 487,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $40,440,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 39.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 151.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 284,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 149.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

