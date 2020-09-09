Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $933.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $345,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

