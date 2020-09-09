Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,754,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $2,120,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after acquiring an additional 226,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

