ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.90. ATA shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 16,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

About ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.