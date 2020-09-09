Atom Investors LP Acquires New Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,675 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 2,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,730. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

