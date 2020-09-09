Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 15,636 SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SciPlay by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. SciPlay Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens upped their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

