Atom Investors LP Boosts Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Enerplus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 321,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0076 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

