Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $46,508,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

SUI stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.88. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

