Atom Investors LP Buys 1,196 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.