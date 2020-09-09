Atom Investors LP Buys New Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

