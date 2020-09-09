Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8,308.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,360 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,651,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 63,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

