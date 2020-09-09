Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 1,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

