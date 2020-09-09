Atom Investors LP Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. 12,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

