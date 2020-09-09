Atom Investors LP Has $265,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 95,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

BXP stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. 3,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,649. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.