Atom Investors LP Has $294,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,648 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after buying an additional 647,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,869. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

