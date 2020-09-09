Atom Investors LP Has $306,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.01. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

