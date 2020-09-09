Atom Investors LP Has $383,000 Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 849,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 245,797 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

