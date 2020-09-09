Atom Investors LP Invests $237,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Draftkings stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56. Draftkings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last three months.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

