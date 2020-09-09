Atom Investors LP Invests $249,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 730.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

