Atom Investors LP Invests $305,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 89.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 11.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 3,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,918. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

