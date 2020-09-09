Atom Investors LP Invests $310,000 in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 22,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,764. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

