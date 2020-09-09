Atom Investors LP Makes New $301,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,034,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,723. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

