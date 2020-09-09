Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,069. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

