Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,290. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

