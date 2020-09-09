Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

