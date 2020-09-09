Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,780. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

