Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 2,216 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 106.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

