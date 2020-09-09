Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 2,806 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after buying an additional 1,080,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,980. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

