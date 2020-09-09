Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 7,060 HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NYSE FUL traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

