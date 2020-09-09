Atom Investors LP Takes $227,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WP Carey by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

