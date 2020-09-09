Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 245.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 529,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

