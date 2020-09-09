Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,853,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Insiders sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. 4,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,863. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

