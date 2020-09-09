Atom Investors LP Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,616,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

