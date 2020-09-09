Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.